National award winning actor Dhanush is definitely on a roll. After having created a niche for himself in the Tamil and Hindi film industry, the talented actor has tested waters in Hollywood and is reaping acclaim there too. His international film, The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir in Tamil and Hindi are releasing today and so is the English version. There was a special show for the press and they seem to like the film too. In a media interaction, Dhanush had discussed quite a few topics such as the reasons for accepting an English film, working in a language other than Tamil, Vetri Maaran's Asuran and his brother’s film NGK.

What made him accept an international film such as this? To this Dhanush replied, “I am working predominantly in Tamil. When I got this offer, I thought there will be more things on my side to express in terms of acting. Of course, I was excited to work in a Hollywood film. Whatever be the language one acts, it is crucial how we bring out the particular character through our acting”. To a question on how it was to act in a film in a different language other than his mother tongue Tamil, Dhanush said, “There is no connection between a language and a film. For some, it is easy to learn a new language while the same cannot be said for others. I belong to the second category. To me, other than Tamil, all the languages are difficult. Especially I found it very difficult to learn Hindi than English. When I have to act in a language other than Tamil, it is definitely challenging for me. At the same time, it was good to face those challenges too”.