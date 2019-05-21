Dhanush says a hard goodbye to Game of Thrones as the series finally comes to an end

In Com Staff May 21 2019, 6.34 pm May 21 2019, 6.34 pm

Game of Thrones, the series which went on for eight seasons, has finally come to an end. It is almost being called as the end of an era by the millions of fans who were waiting with bated breath to see who finally takes the Iron Throne in the ultimate episode of the series. Game of Thrones ended on a bittersweet note with Jon killing Dany and Bran taking up the throne. Although Twitter saw fans divided over how much they liked the last season and how much they didn’t, it sure seemed like everyone is left empty now that the show is over. Celebrities too are pouring their heart out for the show and saying how great it was. Dhanush, in a recent Twitter post, wrote it was hard for him to say goodbye to the show after all these years.

The actor hinted at the mixed responses that the last season is getting and said that the makers have set a new standard in writing and entertainment. He also called Game of Thrones the greatest show of all time! Well, we sure seem to have found a die-hard fan of the show right here. It looks like Dhanush is on the side of those who believed the last season was as great as ever and that the final episode was incredibly executed. Then there are those hundred thousand people who chose to a sign a petition asking the makers to make the final season all over again. Like, that’s going to happen! All in all, Game of Thrones fans couldn’t have asked for a better ending. From Jon fulfilling his purpose, to the Starks finally getting everything they deserved, the show ended (holding back tears…) where it exactly should have.

Game of thrones .. In spite of all the mixed emotions for season 8, especially the finale episode, it's a hard goodbye after all these years. Truly the end of an era. Thanks to the makers for setting new standards in writing and entertainment. #got is the #goat — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) May 20, 2019

Coming back to Dhanush, the actor’s Hollywood debut, The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir, will finally see a worldwide release on June 21. This has fans extremely excited as they had been waiting to see Dhanush’s Hollywood venture for a really long time. Who knows, maybe if this one does well among the audience, the actor may as well do more films in the West!