  3. Regional
Dhanush says a hard goodbye to Game of Thrones as the series finally comes to an end

Regional

Dhanush says a hard goodbye to Game of Thrones as the series finally comes to an end

In a recent Twitter post, Dhanush wrote that the makers of Game of Thrones, have set a new standard in writing and entertainment.

back
DhanushGame Of ThronesGOT finaleThe Extraordinary Journey of the FakirTrending In South
nextSaaho new poster: Intense Prabhas looks like he is ready to kill!

within