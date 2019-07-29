Dhanush shares an emotional note for fans, calls them as his 'pillars of strength'

In Com Staff July 29 2019, 9.07 pm July 29 2019, 9.07 pm

Dhanush is, hands down, one of the finest actors in the industry. He has successfully made us laugh, cry and even sympathise with him, as he delved into each character that he has played so far. Be it a gangster or a lovelorn guy, Dhanush has been able to nail every kind of role that he has taken up. The actor celebrated his birthday on Sunday and fans flooded Twitter with wishes for him. Not just fans, almost everyone from the industry too took to their social media handles and wrote sweet messages for him. Dhanush took the opportunity and thanked his fans for being great support through his career.

Sharing a note of thanks, Dhanush wrote that he is overwhelmed by all the love and wishes he received on his birthday. He also wrote that his fans made him feel very special and have provided him with a lot of encouragement. He also wrote, “I take a lot of motivation and encouragement from all the unconditional love you guys have been constantly showing towards me. Love you all my pillars of strength." This sure made a lot of hearts melt and fans have been wishing him more good luck. Dhanush also thanked the press and his social media friends at the end of the note. The actor has always maintained that his fans have been the sole reason for him being this successful and he will never stop trying to better himself for them.

Take a look at his post:

A note of thanks 🙏 pic.twitter.com/mHz9ZMlaVM — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) July 29, 2019