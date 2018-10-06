Dhanush showers praise on this exciting new thriller!

With his packed shoot schedules filled to the brim, Dhanush is an actor-director who rarely finds time to watch films. However, he has just got to see the latest thriller Ratsasan, which has hit the screens on Friday. Ramkumar, the director of this film, is interestingly working with Dhanush for one of his upcoming projects.

After watching the film at his private theater, Dhanush tweeted that it is a brilliant and stylish edge-of-the-seat thriller. The actor is seemingly pumped with the output that Ramkumar has been able to deliver on a tight budget.

Ratsasan is the story of a relatively new cop who tracks down a mysterious serial killer who brutally murders school girls. The film stars Vishnu Vishal in the lead role and is a packed thriller that doesn't let you lose your attention. Ramkumar is being unanimously praised by critics and audiences alike for delivering the best psycho thriller ever made in Kollywood.

Dhanush, who is currently concentrating on his own directorial, is expected to start work on Ramkumar's film by the beginning of 2019. The new project will be double as ambitious as Ratsasan, as the director is all set to explore another genre in a style of his own.