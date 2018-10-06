image
Saturday, October 6th 2018
English
Dhanush showers praise on this exciting new thriller!

Regional

Dhanush showers praise on this exciting new thriller!

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   October 06 2018, 8.46 pm
back
ActorDhanushdirectorkollywoodRamkumarRatsasanVishnu Vishal
nextExclusive: Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha's 96 opens on a promising note
ALSO READ

Akshay Kumar extends support to an acid attack survivor

Imran Khan's directorial debut seems to be out of this world

Still About Sec 377: Director Amit Khanna pours his heart out on everything LGBTQ+