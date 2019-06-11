In Com Staff June 11 2019, 11.11 pm June 11 2019, 11.11 pm

The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir is the name of the film which has Dhanush testing the waters on Hollywood shores. The film was released in 2018 in France but would hit the screens in India, USA, Canada, UK, Singapore, and Malaysia on 21 June 2019. The Tamil dubbed version of the film is called Pakkiri, the trailer of which was released last week. The Tamil version has Dhanush essaying the character of Rajakumaraguru Lakshmipathy and Ajatashatru Lavesh Patel in the Hindi one. The unit has now released a song video titled 'Maaya Bazaaru' which has set the internet on fire.

Starring Dhanush, Berenice Bejo, Erin Moriarty, and others, the film is based on a novel by Romain Puertolas, titled The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Who Got Trapped in an Ikea Wardrobe. The film is being released in Tamil by YNOTX, a subsidiary of Y Not Studios. The song captures Dhanush in his best dance moves for the number 'Maaya Bazaaru', composed by Amit Trivedi and sung by Benny Dayal and Nikita Gandhi. The lyrics are also quite catchy and the entire song sequence is one live energetic and peppy number.

It is a known fact that Dhanush is a good dancer and hence it comes as no surprise that he occupies the centre stage which appears to be a bar set up. A street magician, Raja/Aja played by Dhanush, travels to Paris from Mumbai in search of his father but ends up caught inside an IKEA wardrobe and travels to different parts of the world. The film won the Ray of Sunshine Award at the Norwegian International Film Festival, in 2018. It also won the Best Comedy Movie award at the Barcelona Sant-Jordi International Film Festival, in 2019. The film was premiered on May 30, 2018, in France and received a standing ovation with a special appreciation for Dhanush’s performance.