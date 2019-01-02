Dhanush signs two projects with Viswasam producers, deets inside!

Soon after the release of Maari 2, Dhanush announced the title of his next film with Vetri Maaran as Asuran. He has now gone on to sign two more films with legendary production house Sathya Jyothi Films (their Production No.34 and No.35). One of these films will be directed by Durai Senthilkumar of Ethir Neechal, Kaaki Sattai and Kodi fame, while the other will be directed by Ram Kumar of Mundasupatti and Ratsasan fame. Vivek - Mervin will be scoring the music for the Dhanush - Durai film. The cast and crew details of both of these films can be officially expected soon. The banner is currently gearing up for the release of their Thala Ajith biggie Viswasam this Pongal. It must be noted that Dhanush and Sathya Jyothi had already associated on Thodari back in 2016.

We hear that Dhanush will start working on Asuran and the film with Durai in the immediate future. The shoot of his film with Ram Kumar will begin towards the end of the year; the director will firm up the script by then.

The rumor is that Dhanush’s 2nd directorial venture in which he also plays the lead role has unfortunately been stalled due to financial issues plaguing the producers Sri Thenandal Films.