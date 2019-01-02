image
Wednesday, January 2nd 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Dhanush signs two projects with Viswasam producers, deets inside!

Regional

Dhanush signs two projects with Viswasam producers, deets inside!

LmkLmk   January 02 2019, 3.23 pm
back
AsuranDhanushEntertainmentMaari 2regionalVetri MaaranViswasam
nextExclusive: 2.0, Kaala and more; here's the list of top 10 grossers of 2018 at the Chennai box office
ALSO READ

Adangamaru is all set to cross Maari 2; the team parties!

Dhanush, Vetri Maaran and GV Prakash to revisit their golden days?

Kanaa's impact being felt far and wide