After the unanimously positive response for his last film Vada Chennai, National award-winning director Vetri Maaran has moved on to helm the state of affairs with his favourite hero Dhanush for Asuran meaning demon. The film marks the fourth time collaboration of the director with the hero, the other three being Polladhavan, Aadukalam and Vada Chennai. Asuran is based on a Tamil novel Vekkai written by Poomani in 1982. We get to hear that Asuran will be ready to hit the screens on October 2, 2019, for Dussehra.
Asuran began shooting a few months ago in Kovilpatti. The film will mark the talented Manju Warrier debuting in Kollywood. It is reported that Dhanush will play dual roles in the film. Vekkai is the story that records the journey of a fifteen-year-old boy who lives in hiding with his father after he commits a murder. It traces his life until he surrenders himself to the court. The novel was rich in handling human emotions, relationships, politics, and caste. Now we have our sources telling us about the release date. They say, “The team of Asuran is planning to release the film on 2nd October which is a Wednesday capitalizing on the long weekend for Dussehra”.
Produced by Kalaipuli Thanu for V Creations, Asuran is a much-anticipated film for the director and actor combination which has always satisfied the cinephiles. Also starring director Balaji Sakthivel, Pasupathy, Prakash Raj, Subramania Siva, Aadukalam Naren, Guru Somasundaram and others, Asuran will have the music of G V Prakash who is also a regular with Vetri Maaran. The first look of the film had Dhanush in a closeup shot with tobacco stained teeth. The subsequent posters revealed an angry Dhanush in a dhoti and a shirt wielding a sickle in hand with a bloodstained face. There was also a retro poster that had Manju Warrier and Dhanush in a happy pose. The audio of the film is expected to be launched soon.