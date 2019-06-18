In Com Staff June 18 2019, 1.20 am June 18 2019, 1.20 am

After the unanimously positive response for his last film Vada Chennai, National award-winning director Vetri Maaran has moved on to helm the state of affairs with his favourite hero Dhanush for Asuran meaning demon. The film marks the fourth time collaboration of the director with the hero, the other three being Polladhavan, Aadukalam and Vada Chennai. Asuran is based on a Tamil novel Vekkai written by Poomani in 1982. We get to hear that Asuran will be ready to hit the screens on October 2, 2019, for Dussehra.

Asuran began shooting a few months ago in Kovilpatti. The film will mark the talented Manju Warrier debuting in Kollywood. It is reported that Dhanush will play dual roles in the film. Vekkai is the story that records the journey of a fifteen-year-old boy who lives in hiding with his father after he commits a murder. It traces his life until he surrenders himself to the court. The novel was rich in handling human emotions, relationships, politics, and caste. Now we have our sources telling us about the release date. They say, “The team of Asuran is planning to release the film on 2nd October which is a Wednesday capitalizing on the long weekend for Dussehra”.