Dhanush starrer Maari 2 stills are bang on target

Dhanush’s Maari sequel is now lined up for a December 21st release, as a Christmas special. While the first part may not have enticed many but it is still remembered for Dhanush’s tongue-in-cheek performance and the amazing music. Now, Dhanush and director Balaji Mohan have come up with its second instalment, which according to them has more depth than the first. While the first look posters did pick up some excitement, the buzz has gone up after some colorful snaps from the film were unveiled on Thursday.

Take this lovely picture of Dhanush and his new pair Sai Pallavi. Kajal Aggarwal must be fuming!

Sai Pallavi plays Araathu Anandhi, an auto driver in the film. We’re really excited about her dance moves, something she’s great at. Time for some hardcore kuthu!

Dhanush is back to his signature Maari getup. The coolers, flashy shirts, the veshti and the golden chain adds spice to this naughty don.

This time, Dhanush has Krishna for company. The young actor plays the second lead in the film.

Trust us, this could really be his big break. If the film does work, it’ll help him big time in developing face value amidst the audiences.

We’re badly waiting for this dance sequence featuring the three stars. Yuvan’s music can always do wonders, for this could be an instance where the whole theatre would go up in cheers!