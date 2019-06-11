In Com Staff June 11 2019, 12.18 am June 11 2019, 12.18 am

National Award winning actor Dhanush is right now busy with the promotions of his English film The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir directed by Ken Scott. The actor was seen along with his wife Aishwarya Dhanush in the promotional activities. In one of the press interactions, the Aadukalam actor talked about the relationship he shares with his wife Aishwarya and also how he looks at father-in-law Rajinikanth’s political entry. The lanky actor has his hands full with a plethora of projects that are expected to give good fodder to his acting skills.

When asked about his relationship with Aishwarya, Dhanush admits that he is not a perfect person to live with. He states, “I am not a perfect man and I should say that Aishwarya has remained very patient with me. When it comes to an actor’s wife, the challenges are varied but she has handled them all so well. If there was someone in her place, I am sure, she would have run away!” He says that when he is doing an intense role, it is difficult for people at home to handle him and that Aishwarya superbly handles him in such situations. “She has been my pillar of support. I am fortunate to have her as my wife”, he adds.