National Award winning actor Dhanush is right now busy with the promotions of his English film The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir directed by Ken Scott. The actor was seen along with his wife Aishwarya Dhanush in the promotional activities. In one of the press interactions, the Aadukalam actor talked about the relationship he shares with his wife Aishwarya and also how he looks at father-in-law Rajinikanth’s political entry. The lanky actor has his hands full with a plethora of projects that are expected to give good fodder to his acting skills.
When asked about his relationship with Aishwarya, Dhanush admits that he is not a perfect person to live with. He states, “I am not a perfect man and I should say that Aishwarya has remained very patient with me. When it comes to an actor’s wife, the challenges are varied but she has handled them all so well. If there was someone in her place, I am sure, she would have run away!” He says that when he is doing an intense role, it is difficult for people at home to handle him and that Aishwarya superbly handles him in such situations. “She has been my pillar of support. I am fortunate to have her as my wife”, he adds.
It is known to everyone that Dhanush's dad-in-law Rajinikanth is expected to take the political plunge soon. When quizzed about this, the Kodi hero says, "Rajini sir is a great human being and such great human beings are always great leaders". Would he join politics? To this poser, the actor vehemently says no. "I know nothing about politics. I don't see myself there anytime", he explains. The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir got released on the 30th May 2018 in France but is hitting the marquee in India, USA, Canada, UK, Singapore, and Malaysia on the 21st June 2019. The film has already won two international awards: In 2018 it won in Norwegian International Film Festival the Ray of Sunshine Award and in 2019 in Barcelona Sant-Jordi International Film Festival, it won an award for best comedy.