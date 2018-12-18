Dhanush talks about how Maari 2 was tougher than Vada Chennai

Days away from the release of his fun-filled entertainer in Maari-2, Dhanush and the team of the film met the press and the media in Chennai this afternoon to share a few words on how it came into being, and what the audience could expect from the film. One of the most eye-opening statements came from Dhanush, who said that the character of Maari was a tougher one to play than the famous role of Anbu which he essayed in his last release Vada Chennai.

Enlightening on the same, the actor said that the character of Maari is filled with negative shades where he irritates people, creates problems and does not go with the flow. Dhanush said that he had to up the game with respect to his homework, making the character likeable to the audiences despite all the factors acting against it. "The open-minded attitude that Maari carries is one of the important reasons why I picked this film. In fact, I would have loved to sport the Maari getup for this event so that I could speak my mind here. However, I decided otherwise as people are already calling me controversy's favourite child," he said.

Maari 2 will hit the screens on the 21st of December and is expected to have the largest screen count in Tamil Nadu out of all the releases on the date. The Balaji Mohan directorial is the sequel to the 2015 hit and features a star cast that has Sai Pallavi, Krishna, Varu Sarathkumar and others apart from Dhanush.