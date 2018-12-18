image
Wednesday, December 19th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Dhanush talks about how Maari 2 was tougher than Vada Chennai

Regional

Dhanush talks about how Maari 2 was tougher than Vada Chennai

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   December 18 2018, 6.35 pm
back
AnbuBalaji MohanDhanushMaari 2Vada ChennaiVaru Sarathkumar
nextBuckle up to see Sai Pallavi play a Naxalite in her next!
ALSO READ

Tovino Thomas admits to his expert kissing skills on screen

Balaji Mohan opens up on how Maari 2 will be different from the first!

Dhanush's Maari 2 eyes Christmas weekend release