In Com Staff August 02 2019, 3.44 pm August 02 2019, 3.44 pm

Dhanush had a pretty decent year in 2018 when two of his Tamil films namely, Vettrimaaran’s Vada Chennai and Balaji Mohan’s Maari 2, hit the screens. These two films belonged to opposite ends of the spectrum, in terms of its genre and had also fetched fairly good dividends at the box office. 2019 is yet to see the actor in a film but for the various versions of the Hollywood flick - The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir. If everything works as per plan, we can see the National Award-winning actor in Vettrimaaran’s Asuran and RS Durai Senthilkumar’s Pataas, this year. In a recent media interaction, Dhanush talked about success in the film industry, his directorial plans and also if he would be acting alongside the Superstar, among other things.

These days, every workplace is competitive and the film industry tops this list. So, when asked how he has managed to remain in the race after so many years, Dhanush confessed, “Hard work and determination are the keywords. The field is highly competitive and with a newer medium of entertainment, things have changed and sustaining oneself has become even more difficult. However, cinema is the only thing I know and I can be here only. I have always given my all to my work and continue to do so in the future too!”

Dhanush had made a good name for himself as a director with Paa Paandi and on being asked when he would direct his next, he explained that he is working on a few ideas and hopefully, his second directorial would happen next year. He added, “I enjoy writing but at the same time it is restrictive for me as I do not have the time to research on my subject and therefore I write from my experiences!” He also adds that his sounding board is his dad-in-law Rajinikanth as his opinion is unbiased. There were talks that he was going to be acting with Rajinikanth in a project. To this question, Dhanush replied categorically! “It’s not true! Even I was excited when I read that news. I felt what a privilege it would be to share screen space with him but there’s no truth to it,” he cleared the air. It would definitely be the best update if Dhanush gets to act with Rajinikanth. Let's hope it happens soon.