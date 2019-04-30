  3. Regional
Dhanush to finish off Asuran with a lengthy 40 day schedule!

Regional

Dhanush to finish off Asuran with a lengthy 40 day schedule!

Dhanush will be seen in a dual role in Asuran.

back
AsuranDhanush
nextKaala actor joins Murugadoss and Rajinikanth’s Darbar as a comic villain

within