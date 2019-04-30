Dhanush to finish off Asuran with a lengthy 40 day schedule!

Siddarthsrinivas April 30 2019, 10.51 pm April 30 2019, 10.51 pm

On Monday evening, Dhanush tweeted that the final schedule of his action drama Asuran is on floors. Twitterati was taken aback with the update, saying that the film has progressed in record time, as it only went on floors in January and has already reached the last leg, even with Dhanush shooting for the Durai Senthilkumar film in between. However, this final schedule of Asuran will last for a long period of 40 days, with the entire shoot to be wrapped up in one stretch.

Getting more information, we contacted a source from the unit, who said “Dhanush is maintaining a special look for his role in the film, which he cannot change. As he has already committed to a lot of other projects, the actor has decided to get done with Asuran in a single stretch. The schedule will take place in and around Tirunelveli.”

Asuran is a revenge action drama based on the novel Vekkai, written by Poomani. Vetrimaaran has adopted the book for the big screen, giving the responsibility of a dual role to Dhanush who plays both the father and son here. Asuran also boasts of a huge star cast which consists of Manju Warrier, Subramania Siva, Balaji Sakthivel, Ken Karunas, Pasupathi, Aadukalam Naren and Pawan. GV Prakash composes the music for the film, marking his return to the Dhanush – Vetrimaaran combo after Aadukalam.

The makers of Asuran will be wrapping up the shoot by the first week of June, with post-production to begin thereafter. If everything goes well, Dhanush will have a Christmas release this year, matching up with his Maari 2 which came out for the date last year.