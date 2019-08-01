In Com Staff August 01 2019, 8.25 pm August 01 2019, 8.25 pm

It seems to be a season of remakes in both regional films as well as in Bollywood. While the current remake that is being talked about the most is Nerkonda Paarvai, reports are doing the rounds that another Hindi film is all set to be remade in Tamil. Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15 won a lot of appreciation when it released. This film is a thriller about the rape and murder of two teenage Dalit girls in Lalgaon, Uttar Pradesh. While there were some protests against the film, it fared well at the box office. Now, reports state that Dhanush may be remaking this film in Tamil!

If reports are anything to go by, many filmmakers are after the producers of Article 15, to acquire the remake rights and Dhanush is also in the race. Whether Dhanush only wants to produce this film or will he also be seen acting in it remains to be seen. Dhanush is one such actor, who always chooses his scripts very carefully. In fact, he has even delved into the area of casteism and exploitation through his own films too. If the remake rights do get taken up by him, it sure will be an interesting watch. It is heartening to see filmmakers wanting to do more films on prevalent social issues than just make commercial entertainers. Article 15 also starred Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. This film was co-produced by Benaras Media Works and Zee Studios.

Meanwhile, Dhanush is busy with several projects in his kitty. The actor is busy with Vetrimaaran’s Asuran and also has Vada Chennai 2 in the pipeline. He also has untitled films with directors Mari Selvaraj, Ramkumar and Karthik Subbaraj in the pipeline. Stay tuned for more!