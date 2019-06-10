Lmk June 10 2019, 4.54 pm June 10 2019, 4.54 pm

Dhanush is one of the few Tamil actors who focuses on more than one film at the same time. He is known as a workaholic in the industry and his consistency and quality levels are remarkable. For the past few months, Dhanush has been juggling between Vetrimaaran’s Asuran, produced by Kalaipuli Thanu and a film with director Durai Senthilkumar, produced by Sathya Jyothi Films. We hear that the shoot of Asuran will be completed by the end of this month. Further, Dhanush will resume with the shooting spot of the Durai Senthilkumar film. Interestingly, he plays dual roles (father and son) in both these films.

A source in the know has more details for us. “We are halfway through with the shoot of the Dhanush - Durai film. We’ve shot majorly in Kutralam so far and will resume action in Chennai in the first week of July. By that time, Dhanush would have completed Asuran. In the new schedule, Dhanush will be seen enacting the son role and he will be sporting a very young look. The father portions have been shot already, and Sneha pairs up with the elder Dhanush. We intend to wrap the film in a single stretch from now on, and near the finish line by mid-August. We are very happy with the way the film has shaped up so far, on the edit table.”