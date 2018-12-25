Dhanush, Vetri Maaran and GV Prakash to revisit their golden days?

Soon after the release of Maari 2, Dhanush announced that his next film with director Vetri Maaran would be produced by Kalaipuli Thanu and that the film’s title is Asuran. An impressive poster was also launched along with this announcement. Asuran is expected to be a political drama based on the novel Vekkai. The latest buzz on Asuran is that it will have music composed by GV Prakash, the man who scored the music for Dhanush - Vetri Maaran’s first two films Polladhavan and Aadukalam with immense success. GV also delivered great music for Dhanush’s Mayakkam Enna.

We had recently reported that Dhanush had recorded his voice for a melodious song in GV Prakash’s Jail directed by Vasantha Balan, and that the two were associating after 8 long years. Now it looks like the duo will be taking their reunion really seriously and associating on more projects. An official confirmation on this Asuran development is awaited but talks have been initiated positively.

Meanwhile, the release of GV’s Sarvam Thaala Mayam which was earlier slated to happen on December 28th has been postponed to February next year. Sakthi Film Factory, the distributors of this year’s blockbuster Kadai Kutty Singam will be releasing this Rahman musical, directed by Rajiv Menon.