image
Tuesday, December 25th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Dhanush, Vetri Maaran and GV Prakash to revisit their golden days?

Regional

Dhanush, Vetri Maaran and GV Prakash to revisit their golden days?

LmkLmk   December 25 2018, 5.35 pm
back
AsuranDhanushEntertainmentGV PrakashMaari 2Mayakkam EnnaPolladhavanregionalVetri Maaran
nextAR Rahman was ‘note’ to be missed in Bangalore, rocked it
ALSO READ

TN Box Office: Dhanush's Maari 2 leads the race comfortably

Dhanush announces Asuran, the film to be shot in record time!

Maari 2 review: Dhanush's convincing performance elevates this commercial entertainer