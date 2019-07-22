In Com Staff July 22 2019, 2.38 pm July 22 2019, 2.38 pm

Dhanush is at present shooting for two of his upcoming projects and needless to say he is a very busy man. While one is Asuran, the other is his long-awaited film with director RS Durai Senthilkumar. The latter film is a special one for his fans as this is the second time that the director and actor duo is teaming up. The first schedule of this film has already been wrapped up and the second schedule is to begin soon. Now, according to our sources, the first look of the film, as well as its title, maybe unveiled on the actor’s birthday!

According to our sources, “Dhanush’s birthday falls on July 28 and we can expect the makers to release the first look and title of the film on that occasion. An official announcement is expected to be made about the same in the coming days.” This sure is great news for fans as they have been waiting with bated breath to hear updates on this much-anticipated film. As already known, Dhanush will be seen in dual roles for this film. This film will see Mehreen Pirzada and Sneha as the two leading ladies. Sneha has been paired opposite the older character that Dhanush is playing while Mehreen is paired up with his younger character. Reports state that the first schedule mostly had scenes between Dhanush’s older character and Sneha. This film is touted to be an action drama.

The yet-to-be-titled film will be produced by Sathya Jyothi Films and the makers have not decided on a release date yet. Cinematographer Om Prakash is cranking the camera while the Vivek-Mervin duo has been roped in to take care of the music. Dhanush also has Asuran, where once again he will be seen in double roles. Stay tuned!