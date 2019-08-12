Dhanush's upcoming movie Asuran, with director Vettrimaaran, is fast nearing the completion stage. Recently, it was announced that this movie was scheduled to hit the screens on October 4 and this has made all Dhanush's fans very happy. Now, the movie's music director GV Prakash, who has already been giving out a lot of updates about this movie, has shared an interesting bit about Asuran! It was recently announced that this movie was in the last leg of shooting and that the final schedule was on.
Now, GV Prakash has taken to his Twitter handle to announce that he has begun composing the BGM score for Asuran. This movie, bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu's V Creations, is based on the novel Vekkai, written by novelist Poomani. This project will see Dhanush in dual roles for the second time after Kodi. Also, Asuran will see director Balaji Sakthivel getting in front of the camera for the first time, that too in the role of an antagonist. Asuran will also be marking Mollywood diva Manju Warrier's debut in Tamil cinema. Veteran Pasupathy will also be seen in a vital role in this movie.
Here, check out GV Prakash's tweet-
Recently, GV had also posted that Dhanush had lent his voice for a song titled 'Pollathabhoomi', in which Ken Karunas and Tee Jay had also sung for. This is the fourth time Dhanush and Vettrimaaran are coming together, after their previous successful collaborations in Pollathavan, Aadukalam and Vada Chennai! The duo was also set to begin work on Vada Chennai 2 but that has been put on the back burner for now, as Dhanush will begin shooting for his project with RS Durai Senthilkumar, once he moves on from Asuran. Watch this space for updates...Read More