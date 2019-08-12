In Com Staff August 12 2019, 3.49 pm August 12 2019, 3.49 pm

Dhanush's upcoming movie Asuran, with director Vettrimaaran, is fast nearing the completion stage. Recently, it was announced that this movie was scheduled to hit the screens on October 4 and this has made all Dhanush's fans very happy. Now, the movie's music director GV Prakash, who has already been giving out a lot of updates about this movie, has shared an interesting bit about Asuran! It was recently announced that this movie was in the last leg of shooting and that the final schedule was on.

Now, GV Prakash has taken to his Twitter handle to announce that he has begun composing the BGM score for Asuran. This movie, bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu's V Creations, is based on the novel Vekkai, written by novelist Poomani. This project will see Dhanush in dual roles for the second time after Kodi. Also, Asuran will see director Balaji Sakthivel getting in front of the camera for the first time, that too in the role of an antagonist. Asuran will also be marking Mollywood diva Manju Warrier's debut in Tamil cinema. Veteran Pasupathy will also be seen in a vital role in this movie.

Here, check out GV Prakash's tweet-