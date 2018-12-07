Dhanush's classic Vada Chennai successfully completes 50 days in theatres

The Dhanush - Aishwarya Rajesh - Ameer - Andrea starrer Vada Chennai, directed by Vetri Maaran, completed 50 days in theaters on December 5. The film doesn’t have any shows in play currently due to the gargantuan release of 2.0 but it hung on in theaters with some shows even after the release of Sarkar for Diwali. Vada Chennai met with unanimously rave reviews when it released on October 17 and was acclaimed as one of the best ever gangster films made in Indian cinema.

Vada Chennai has grossed Rs 38.4 crore in Tamil Nadu and is Dhanush’s career-best grosser in the state, beating his 2014 blockbuster VIP. But VIP is still the star actor’s best grosser when we take the worldwide total from all release markets. Vada Chennai’s box office performance is a revelation, considering the fact that it was an A-rated raw gangster film meant for a mature audience.

Vada Chennai also did well in Karnataka, grossing a total of Rs 3.68 crore from the state. The film also did reasonably well in the USA, grossing 375K $ there. The total worldwide gross of the film is around Rs 58 crore. Dhanush would be looking to carry this momentum forward with Maari 2, slated to release on December 21st.