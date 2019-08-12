In Com Staff August 12 2019, 2.22 pm August 12 2019, 2.22 pm

If there’s one film that Dhanush fans have been waiting for eagerly, it’s his long due project, Enai Noki Paayum Thota. The film, which marked the first collaboration between Dhanush and Gautham Menon, is said to be a campus-based thriller. In fact, the song Maruvaarthai, which released two years back, is still hummed by many. While in February it was announced that the film got a U/A certificate, there was still no news of the release date. Our sources informed us that the film may see a release on September 6 and Gautham Menon has also confirmed the same!

Speaking at a TED talk event, GVM confirmed that the film may indeed see a release on September 6. The director has however not made an announcement on any of his social media pages. While fans are wondering whether this is it, since the director has announced the same in an event, there’s big hope! The film also stars Megha Akash, who was supposed to get launched with this project but went on to star in four films since then. She was even seen in the recently released Rajinikanth starrer, Petta. The film also stars Sasikumar and Sunainaa in crucial roles. Since the film was completed long back, many fans are wondering whether the content will still be relatable or not. Well, that will only be known once ENPT gets to see the light of the day!