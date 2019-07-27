In Com Staff July 27 2019, 3.32 pm July 27 2019, 3.32 pm

Dhanush has been working simultaneously in director Vetri Maaran’s film and also in Durai Senthilkumar’s next. While his film with Vetri Maaran is titled as Asuran, the title of his film with Durai was yet to be known. However, our sources have supplied us with a crucial update on this. This film is going to be titled as Pataas, meaning cracker. Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, this film is on the list of most expected projects of this year, due to director Durai Senthilkumar’s credibility and also Dhanush’s capabilities. Earlier on, Durai Senthilkumar had directed Dhanush in Kodi, which received moderate success.

The title of this film will be revealed tomorrow, on account of Dhanush’s birthday, with a new poster. Dhanush is playing dual roles in this film and interestingly even in his last outing with the director in Kodi, he had essayed dual roles - that of twin brothers. Vivek-Merwin is composing the music. Pataas will feature Sneha and the last time Dhanush had worked with the actress was in his brother's directorial Pudhupettai. Mehreen Pirzada from Telugu will play the younger Dhanush’s love interest. Cinematographer Om Prakash is cranking the camera and this will be his fourth outing with Dhanush after Maari, Anegan and Maari 2.

The film‘s shooting, which began a few months ago in Kutraalam, is proceeding at a steady pace. The second schedule had begun a few days ago. It was stated that the father portions of Dhanush, along with Sneha, have been done with it in Kutraalam. For the son’s portions, Dhanush is expected to go beardless. This film is an adaptation of writer Poomani’s Vekkai and is funded by Kalaipuli S Thanu for his V Creations. Dhanush also has Karthik Subbaraj’s film, a project with Ratsasan director Ram Kumar, apart from a film with the director of Pariyerum Perumal Mari Selvaraj.