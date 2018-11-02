Dhanush's Maari 2 eyes Christmas weekend release

The first look of Dhanush's upcoming Maari 2, directed by Balaji Mohan, was launched on Friday morning and the film was also officially confirmed as a December release. The team is promoting the film with the tagline 'The naughtiest Don is back' along with the trademark 'tharalocal' and 'senjuruven' tags.

We also hear that Maari 2's final edit has been locked and that it's ready to be censored. Yuvan Shankar Raja is expected to begin work on the film's background score soon. The inside talk is that Maari 2 will eliminate all the flaws that were associated with the first part which released back in 2015.

Maari 2 comes on the back of Vada Chennai's successful run. Before Vada Chennai, Maari was Dhanush's career-best opener. We have to see if Maari 2 overtakes the opening of Vada Chennai and grabs the top spot again for the star.

We feel that Dhanush has played quite smartly in bringing Maari 2 to the fore as a December release, as there is no sign of completion of Enai Noki Paayum Thota yet. It was earlier planned as a Diwali release after numerous delays but alas, director Gautham Menon and his team have messed it up yet again and the film is back in cold storage.