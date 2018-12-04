Dhanush's Maari 2 joins an already crowded weekend!

In a surprise announcement this morning, Dhanush came out saying that his upcoming mass entertainer Maari 2 will hit the screens on the 21st of December. However, this announcement has come as a shocker for the industry, as the rest of the films slated for release on the date are now in some sort of tension. With four films (Seethakathi, Adangamaru, Silukuvaarpatti Singam, and KGF) already lined up for the weekend, the battle for screens is going to be an ugly one with only little to own for each camp.

The TFPC (Tamil Film Producers’ Council) now has a huge problem to handle, as it would like to convince at least one of the producers to back out of the race. Such a deadlock is bad for the industry as none of the films would be able to fetch a stronghold irrespective of the quality of the content.

Through his tweet, Dhanush also added that the trailer of the film is ready and will be unveiled tomorrow. After the first single Rowdy Baby going on to become a hit, the makers would be looking to put out the entire album soon through an audio launch event.

#Maari2 will release on December 21st as we had announced earlier. Trailer of maari 2 will be released Tom. pic.twitter.com/4phog4tUvs — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 4, 2018

Maari 2 directed by Balaji Mohan is the sequel to the 2015 hit which had a naughty don taking down a corrupted cop. The sequel is said to be double as fun as the first, making use of its shining star cast which features Sai Pallavi, Krishna, Tovino Thomas, and Varu Sarathkumar apart from Dhanush.