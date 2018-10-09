Dhanush's next is for adults only!

Dhanush is a big star and that's a known fact. The hugely talented actor has smartly balanced content-oriented films and mass entertainers in his career so far, working with some of the biggest and youthful names in the industry. And despite his status and love from common audience, his upcoming venture Vada Chennai will not admit everybody.

In a surprise reveal, the actor put out a tweet on Tuesday evening saying that the film has been censored with an A certificate, and will release with an 18+ tag. The theme of Vada Chennai deals with the unforgiving gangster scene and will have loads of gritty, raw scenes along with explicit language. It looks like Vetrimaaran and team have not made any compromises to tell the story they had in hand, and are not considering cutting off some content to favour business for the film.

#Vadachennai comes with its raw, gritty, uncut intensity to the theatres from 17th October, censored ‘A’. #oct17 #anbu — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) October 9, 2018

Vada Chennai will hit the screens on Thursday, October 17. The film will have a wide release across the nation and the globe, including areas like Kerala where the promotions are being carried out in full swing.

Dhanush who is busy shooting for his second directorial in outdoor locations, is taking a day's break to meet the media on Wednesday as the one and only promotional day out for the film. Vetrimaaran and gang haven't opened up much about the story or the details of the film, and all we have is the positive buzz that the soundtrack has created on its own. Let's wait and see if there are any interesting reveals in the days leading up to the release!