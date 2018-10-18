Dhanush’s next with Ramkumar to be a fantasy comedy, deets inside!

Vishnu Vishal’s Ratsasan is a humongous success story today, and the main reason for that would be director Ramkumar who was able to always keep his audiences pinned with his taut narrative. The film has grossed more than Rs 12 crore in its 10-day run so far, emerging a hit. And now, Ramkumar is silently getting ready for his new film with Dhanush, which would be produced by Kalaipuli S. Dhanu.

In a recent interview to a daily, the director has revealed that the film would be a fantasy comedy, which he plans to wrap up in six months. The shoot will begin by the end of the year or early next year, once Dhanush completes the majority of his portions for his sophomore directorial and also Vetrimaaran’s new film which will start rolling pretty soon.

Ramkumar has also penned the script for the sequel of Mundasupatti, which he plans to roll out once he completes the Dhanush film. Though it is too early to say anything, it would be really interesting to see if Vishnu himself would play the lead or if it would be some other actor.

Dhanush is now enjoying the release of his Vada Chennai, which has hit the screens on Wednesday. It is the dream project for director Vetrimaaran, with whom the actor has delivered two hits in Polladhavan and Aadukalam.