Mehreen Pirzada’s first Tamil film was the Suseenthiran directorial Nenjil Thunivirundhaal, that sank without a trace, hence not giving her the expected name and fame in Kollywood. However, Mehreen is hopeful that her next film with director Durai Senthilkumar and with the National Award-winning actor Dhanush, will make amends for the better. This film got titled recently as Pataas, where Dhanush plays dual roles of both father and son and the younger one is apparently called Pataas. The F2 – Fun and Frustration actress recently opened up about Pataas, her role, and experience of acting with Dhanush.

About her role in the film, Mehreen states, “I cannot for obvious reasons divulge details on it. All I can say is I play a confident woman, who is very practical and knows what she wants in her life. She is very clear about her choices. There are many dimensions to my character.” She is also very happy about the entire team, which she feels is very supportive. She is not familiar with Tamil and hence writes her lines in Hindi and practices with an assistant director. She memorizes them and understands the emotions behind them and then delivers it. The lady reveals that she got the offer for Pataas after her Telugu film F2 - Fun and Frustration, which Sathya Jyothi Films - the producers of Pataas, saw and approached her.