Dhanush's sophomore directorial set in the 15th century?

As the whole of the world is celebrating his latest release Vada Chennai, Dhanush is busy shooting for his second directorial outing. After giving us a simple, feel-good film in Power Paandi, the actor-director is now working on this yet-to-be-titled project which is being rolled out on a grand scale with a terrific star cast consisting of Nagarjuna, SJ Suryah, Sarathkumar, Aditi Rao Hydari and Srikanth apart from Dhanush himself.

According to the latest reports, a part of the story travels in the 15th century, with attention to the civilizations and rifts between people for food, shelter and cultivation. Nagarjuna will be the centre of attraction in those flashback portions.

Dhanush is looking to complete a majority of the shoot for this film by the end of the year, after which he will move onto his fantasy comedy with director Ramkumar of Ratsasan fame. Ramkumar is currently working on the final version of the script which he will be locking by the end of the month.

Dhanush’s other upcoming releases include Gautham Menon’s action thriller Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta and Balaji Mohan’s Maari sequel. The former was initially planned as a Diwali release, but it looks like some pending work on the edit table has delayed it indefinitely.