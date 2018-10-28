Dhanush's Vada Chennai crosses the Rs 50 crore mark; chases Ajith's Billa 2

Dhanush - Vetri Maaran's Vada Chennai is doing wonders at the box office. The film is in its 2nd weekend and has crossed the Rs 50 crore gross mark worldwide. The performance has been very good in TN which has accounted for about 70% of the total gross while Karnataka, Kerala and USA have also pitched in with good numbers.

Vada Chennai is also set to emerge as the highest grosser ever among A-rated Tamil films crossing Ajith's Billa 2 (2012). The film will have an open run in TN till the Diwali biggie Sarkar arrives on November 6th. Though the majority of its box office business is done, the film is expected to add on to its moolah till the 5th.

Meanwhile, we hear that the second part of Vada Chennai will be co-produced by veteran producer Kalaipuli S Thanu who similarly co-produced VIP 2 with Dhanush, last year. Thanu is said to be enthused with the success of the first part and has hence decided to put his money on the second part which is expected to commence sometime in 2019.

Thanu will also be bankrolling a film with Dhanush and Ratsasan director Ramkumar. This film is said to have interesting fantasy elements within a love story setting.