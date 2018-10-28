image
Sunday, October 28th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Dhanush's Vada Chennai crosses the Rs 50 crore mark; chases Ajith's Billa 2

Regional

Dhanush's Vada Chennai crosses the Rs 50 crore mark; chases Ajith's Billa 2

LmkLmk   October 28 2018, 6.13 pm
back
AjithDhanushEntertainmentregionalVada ChennaiVIP 2
nextRahman calls 2.0 the fifth force, here's what it means!
ALSO READ

A heartwarming incident to thrill all Thala Ajith fans

Ajith steel cage moment in Viswasam leaked, team miffed!

'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara and Vignesh ShivN at the Golden Temple