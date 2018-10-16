Dhanush’s Vada Chennai impresses critics at the Pingyao premiere

Days before the worldwide release on October 17, Dhanush – Vetrimaaran’s Vada Chennai had a world premiere at the Pingyao Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon International Film Festival. Though the film was only screened to a small group of critics and cinema aficionados, the praise for it has been overwhelming all the way.

Throwbacks to the works of Takashi Mike and Quentin Tarantino were inevitable in the post-screening talk amidst the critics, who extolled the film for its gut-wrenching violence, superbly staged situations and the authentic richness with which Vetrimaaran has portrayed his tale of human emotions, betrayal and ‘rowdyism’.

Dhanush’s performance too is being largely appreciated as the film focusses on his journey from an aspiring carom player to a dreaded gangster. The actor has seemingly put his shoes in one of his best roles yet as Anbu. For scores of fans waiting to catch the return of the combination post the much-loved Polladhavan and Aadukalam, this could be the best bet.

Vada Chennai will set the cash registers ringing on Wednesday as shows will start as early as 5 am in the city. The advance bookings are in the top drawer, and if this does meet expectations, the upcoming two sequels will get all the more exciting.