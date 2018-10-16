image
Tuesday, October 16th 2018
English
Dhanush’s Vada Chennai impresses critics at the Pingyao premiere

Regional

Dhanush’s Vada Chennai impresses critics at the Pingyao premiere

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   October 16 2018, 11.11 am
back
DhanushEntertainmentPingyao premiereregionalVada Chennai
nextIs Nazriya’s Kollywood comeback round the corner?
ALSO READ

Dhanush and Vetri Maaran finalise a political novel for their next

Dhanush gets emotional over his cousin's untimely death

The choosy 'Premam' sensation signs her next