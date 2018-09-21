Dhanush’s Vada Chennai won’t have an audio launch event, here’s why!

The makers of Dhanush’s Vada Chennai have been trying hard to release the soundtrack of the film on the 23rd of September. Adding more details, it has now been revealed that the audio will be exclusively streamed on Saavn and Jio Music, the digital partners brought on board for the music.

While it was expected that the team would hold a grand audio launch to release the album, but we now hear that the scene might be otherwise. As Dhanush is busy with the shoot of his sophomore directorial, he is unable to take a day’s break from the schedule and make time for the special event. However, Wunderbar Films have ideas of holding a big pre-release gathering sometime next month, with the entire cast and crew of the film.

Vada Chennai was initially announced as a trilogy, but it looks like director Vetrimaaran and the team would look out for the audience’s response before moving into the second part. The film stars a plethora of talented actors apart from Dhanush, including Ameer Sultan, Kishore, Aishwarya Rajesh, Andrea, Samudhrakani and others. October 17is the release date which has been pinned for this gangster drama.