For quite a long time, it was being speculated that Dr. Rajkumar’s granddaughter Dhanya Ramkumar would be venturing into the film world. Now, a report in a leading daily has finally confirmed it. It is official that she is making her big Sandalwood debut with a romantic comedy, which would be directed by debutante director Suman Jadugar. She will be seen opposite Suraj Gowda, according to the report. Suraj debuted with lyricist-turned-director Kaviraj's film Maduveya Mamatheya Kareyole. Interestingly, he has written this film’s script. This film will reportedly go on floors in July.

Talking to the media, Dhanya said, “It was the story that clinched it for me. When I heard the narration, I could picturise myself doing that role. Even my mother, whose words I consider most sacrosanct, could see me in the role. Apart from this, the team was a lot more passionate and driven, compared to the others I have met, which led me to say yes to the film.” Suraj, who also spoke to the media, said, “I have always enjoyed the creative process and have tried learning about every process of filmmaking. Writing was on my mind always and this happened when I tried telling the concept to a few friends and they liked what they heard. This was when I began developing the story.”