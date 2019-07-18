In Com Staff July 18 2019, 9.37 pm July 18 2019, 9.37 pm

It was being widely speculated that Dr Rajkumar’s granddaughter Dhanya Ramkumar would be venturing into the film world. Several reports had come out talking about her big debut. It was then confirmed that she would make her Sandalwood debut with a romantic comedy, which would be directed by debutante director Suman Jadugar. Further, Suraj Gowda had been cast as the male lead in this film. Now, according to a report in a leading daily, the film has been titled Ninna Sanihake. It has been reported that the film is set to go on floors sometime in August.

Earlier, talking to the media, Dhanya had said, “It was the story that clinched it for me. When I heard the narration, I could picturise myself doing that role. Even my mother, whose words I consider most sacrosanct, could see me in the role. Apart from this, the team was a lot more passionate and driven, compared to the others I have met, which led me to say yes to the film.” The film will have music by Raghu Dixit. Suman is known for films like Silicon City and Kamal Haasan's Uttama Villain, wherein he was the assistant director. It will be interesting to see how well his maiden project performs. Dhanya, daughter of Poornima Rajkumar, is the first girl from the Rajkumar family to debut in films.

Interestingly, her brother, Dheeran, will also be making his debut this year with Daari Tappida Maga. Whether it will be a clash between the siblings is yet to be seen. Meanwhile, Suraj will next be seen in Lakshmi Tanaya, which also includes Achyuth Rao, Sitara, Sadhu Kokila, Chikanna Shivu, KR Pete and Dharmanna in the cast. More details on Ninna Sanihake are awaited. Let’s see how the debut of the actress and the director turns out to be!