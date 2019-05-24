Dharma Prabhu: Sun TV acquires satellite rights to Yogi Babu's film

In Com Staff May 24 2019, 11.37 pm May 24 2019, 11.37 pm

As is already known, Yogi Babu will be making his debut as a lead actor in a full-fledged fantasy comedy, titled Dharma Prabhu. Dharma Prabhu is reportedly set in the fictional world of Yamalokam, where Lord Yama's term of office is ending. The makers had earlier released the teaser and it became a huge hit among the audiences. It clocked more than a million views within a short time and has made Yogi Babu fans extremely excited. Currently, the makers are busy promoting the film and making sure it has a good word of mouth publicity. Now, they have announced that the film will release on June 28th and the satellite television rights have been acquired by Sun TV.

It is indeed great news for fans, who might miss the film on the big screen. They will be able to see it on their TV screens, soon too. Dharma Prabhu has been shot extensively in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu. The film is being directed by Muthu Kumaran. Radha Ravi, Ramesh Thilak, Janani Iyer, Shaam Sujith, Manobala, Mottai Rajendran, Meghna Naidu, Rekha, Bose Venkat, Azhagam Perumal, Saravana Sakthi, Bosskey and Sindhu are playing major roles in this film. Mahesh Muthuswamy is taking care of cinematography with Justin Prabhakaran as the music director and Yugabharathi penning the lyrics.

The director was quoted as telling a leading portal, “It is the story of Lord Yama, played by Radha Ravi who is tired of ruling Yamalokam for one and a half lakh years. Since he falls ill, he wants to retire. While Chithraguptan, essayed by Ramesh Thilak, is next in line to adorn the throne, much to everyone’s surprise, Yama makes his son Dharamaprabhu as his successor. The confusion and mayhem that follows, is narrated in a side-splitting manner.” Well, fans cannot wait to see this film and neither can we!