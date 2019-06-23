In Com Staff June 23 2019, 5.24 pm June 23 2019, 5.24 pm

It is a known fact that popular comedian Yogi Babu is all set to make his debut as a lead actor in a full-fledged fantasy comedy, titled Dharma Prabhu. Reportedly, Dharma Prabhu is set in the fictional world of Yamalokam, where Lord Yama's office term is concluding. While the teaser of the film was a big hit, the makers have now unveiled its trailer as well! Needless to say, there are numerous comic moments and Yogi Babu is the ultimate show stealer in this one. Not just that, from what it looks like, this film is going to be one great entertaining ride for the audience.

The trailer begins with discussions of successor and who will get the throne. It takes us through a journey of fantasy where cars look like bulls and everything is above the clouds. The funniest scene although has to be when Yogi babu trolls himself while being introduced to the crowd. What follows is the story unfolding of how Lord Yama, played by Radha Ravi is tired of ruling Yamalokam for one and a half lakh years. Now that he has fallen ill, he wants to retire. While Chitragupta, essayed by Ramesh Thilak, is next in line to adorn the throne, much to everyone’s surprise, Yama makes his son Dharma Prabhu as his successor. What follows is immense confusion and mayhem. This is what assures us that the film will be a laughter riot.

Watch the trailer here -