Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 teaser: Santhanam horror comedy looks promising

Ever since Santhanam decided to drop his plans as a comedian and shift paths as a mainstream actor, not much has gone well for him. A lot of his entertainment experiments failed miserably at the box office, the latest being Sakka Podu Podu Raja which despite impressive songs, decent production values and a good ensemble star cast – could not collect the moolah.

In an attempt to revive his audience pull and prove his mettle, Santhanam went back to writer-director Rambhala for the sequel of his horror comedy Dhilluku Dhuddu. The first instalment of the film, despite poor reviews, went on to emerge a hit at the box office. The sequel has Santhanam in a new makeover with a long beard, bringing back his rib-tickling wisecracks which are a favourite among the audience. The teaser has just been released to a really good response!

Even though the season of horror comedies is a history in Tamil cinema, it looks like this film could connect with the audiences thanks to the entertainment quotient it carries. The actor looks bright playing his part, as the teaser promises loads of songs, dance, thrills, and spills.

Apart from this, Santhanam has the chef comedy Server Sundaram, which has been delayed for more time than usual due to the financial struggles of the producer. Meanwhile, the actor has begun shooting for his brand new comic caper which is being bankrolled by his longtime buddy and associate Raj Narayanan.