Dhruv Vikram charms all with his singing in this viral video, watch here!

Lmk May 23 2019, 5.17 pm May 23 2019, 5.17 pm

We all know that Chiyaan Vikram is a multi-talented soul. Among his numerous skills is singing, and Vikram has crooned many hit songs over the course of his career. Even recently he sang hit numbers in his films, Sketch and Saamy Square. Looks like his son Dhruv Vikram is also a talented singer who can sing effortlessly and with quite some ease.

Earlier today, Dhruv posted a video on his official Instagram account; he is seen seated on a bench in a foreign destination and casually singing an English song (I'm Yours by Jason Mraz) with a man giving him company on the guitar. This video has gone instantly viral clocking more than 19000 views on Insta in just over 3 hours' time. Dhruv had created quite a sensation with his acting, mimicking videos prior to his formal acting debut. This new singing performance of his may open the doors to a playback singing career too.

Dhruv has also made his Twitter debut. He hasn’t posted any tweet yet but has retweeted a post from Ravi K Chandran, the cinematographer of his upcoming debut film Adithya Varma. Unlike his dad, who has only an Instagram account, Dhruv has taken the plunge into the Twitter world.

#AdithyaVarma complete 50 days of nonstop shooting with a very young cast &crew and a fantastic production house.. #DhruvVikram @e4echennai @BanitaSandhu pic.twitter.com/UmOmxdenjY — ravi k. chandran (@dop007) May 15, 2019

The shoot of Adithya Varma is about to be wrapped and the film may release in July if things go as per plan. Banita Sandhu is the lead heroine in this Arjun Reddy remake which has again been started from scratch after the earlier version (titled Varma) by director Bala didn’t turn out in a satisfactory manner.