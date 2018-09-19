Dhruv Vikram completes his debut film Varma - The Arjun Reddy remake!

Star scion Dhruv Vikram’s Varma – the official Tamil remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, was finally done with its shoot schedule on Monday. Helmed by ace director Bala, the film has Dhruv reprising the role played by Vijay Deverakonda in the original. Newcomer Megha Choudhary, a model-turned-actress from Bengal, is paired opposite Dhruv in the remake.

Varma is bankrolled by Mukesh Mehta under his home banner E4E Entertainments and has music by Radhan, who also worked on the songs and the score of Arjun Reddy. Bala is said to have altered some portions of the original in order to suit the sensibilities of the Tamil audiences.

Raiza Wilson, who rose to fame with her lovely presence in the recent hit Pyaar Prema Kaadhal, has a special appearance in the film. Easwari Rao of Kaala fame, reportedly has a pivotal role in the film.

The makers of Varma have planned a grand audio launch for the film on September 22 at a popular college in Vellore. The entire team will be present at the event, along with Vikram himself who has made it a point to show up despite his film Saamy Square hitting the screens this Friday.