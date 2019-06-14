Chiyaan Vikram’s son, Dhruv Vikram is set to make his debut with Adithya Varma, the Tamil remake of the Telugu hit, Arjun Reddy. The actor will be seen making his huge debut opposite Banita Sandhu and fans cannot wait to watch him on the big screen. The film is a remake of 2017 drama-action film Arjun Reddy which featured Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in lead roles. We all know that Dhruv loves to croon songs in his free time. Now, the actor has once again wowed his fans by posting a beautiful video of him singing Tamil song Thangamey from the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.
The video has been posted as his Instagram story and we are sure his fans absolutely love it! Needless to say, Dhruv is a very talented singer and he can sing extremely well. This has often made fans wonder whether he may also venture into play-back singing or not. The actor is pretty famous on social media and in a short span of time he has garnered many followers. Well, film or no film, we definitely think Dhruv should make an attempt at singing professionally!
Coming back to Adithya Varma, makers of the film recently announced that the film's shoot has been completed and it is currently in post-production. As already known, director Bala's version of the film was ready to be released in March but the film was scrapped after the producers were not happy with it. The new version of the film was wrapped up after 50 days of non-stop shoot and it is said to be releasing very soon. According to reports, the makers are planning for an audio launch in June itself. So, will the film get a release in July? Let's wait and see! Till then, stay tuned for further updates!