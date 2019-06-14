In Com Staff June 14 2019, 11.07 am June 14 2019, 11.07 am

Chiyaan Vikram’s son, Dhruv Vikram is set to make his debut with Adithya Varma, the Tamil remake of the Telugu hit, Arjun Reddy. The actor will be seen making his huge debut opposite Banita Sandhu and fans cannot wait to watch him on the big screen. The film is a remake of 2017 drama-action film Arjun Reddy which featured Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in lead roles. We all know that Dhruv loves to croon songs in his free time. Now, the actor has once again wowed his fans by posting a beautiful video of him singing Tamil song Thangamey from the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

The video has been posted as his Instagram story and we are sure his fans absolutely love it! Needless to say, Dhruv is a very talented singer and he can sing extremely well. This has often made fans wonder whether he may also venture into play-back singing or not. The actor is pretty famous on social media and in a short span of time he has garnered many followers. Well, film or no film, we definitely think Dhruv should make an attempt at singing professionally!

View this post on Instagram Magic touch ✨ A post shared by த்ருவ் (@dhruv.vikram) on Jun 12, 2019 at 5:08am PDT