Dhruv Vikram issues a statement after his car rams into auto rickshaws

Even before he makes his film debut, Dhruv Vikram is considered to be as a Rockstar due to his dashing looks, interesting social media posts and of course the fact that he is Chiyaan Vikram's dear son. The young actor is more than halfway through the filming of his debut film Varma, directed by Bala and the film is fast nearing the finish line. It is the official remake of the Telugu cult hit, Arjun Reddy. But before he captures headlines with his acting prowess, Dhruv has attracted a controversy.

Dhruv's name has been linked with a hit-and-run case. As per reports, Dhruv's car rammed into a series of stationary auto rickshaws early on Sunday morning, injuring one driver in the process. His car was also damaged considerably. Soon reports started doing the rounds that Dhruv was driving under the influence and he sped off from the accident spot immediately, as per a report in Mirror Now.

Following this, an official statement from Dhruv's side has been released a few hours back. It states that it was an accident caused by carelessness and lack of focus and that Dhruv was not driving under the influence of alcohol. The statement also says that the injured driver was immediately provided the due medical attention and was also later escorted back to his home safely.

We hope Dhruv can quickly put this forgettable accident behind him and get back to work with even more vigor.