Braving all the negativity that surrounded the film at first because of the makers not being convinced with director Bala’s version, the team of the Arjun Reddy remake Adithya Varma was reassembled with a completely new cast and crew, but for Dhruv Vikram who plays the lead. The new team pulled up their socks and completed the project within a span of just three months, and things have bared fruit quite nicely, as the recently released teaser has been well-received from all sides.
Adithya Varma is now getting ready for a worldwide release by the end of July. And, the one man, who has been very active in the entire process is none other than Chiyaan Vikram, who has overseen the project on the whole. According to sources, Vikram has been instrumental in putting together the team for the new film, right from director Gireesaaya and the technical crew.
Paying heed to his dad’s devotion towards the project, Dhruv Vikram came out with an emotional post on his Instagram account on Tuesday evening. His post revealed that Vikram was the one who kept the vision alive and helped him become ‘Adithya Varma’. This was indeed a belated post for Father’s Day, but it still proves the amazing relationship that the established star and the scion share.
View this post on Instagram
For showing up everyday, never giving up, always pushing me to do better, never allowing anyone to settle for less, keeping the vision alive, never losing sight of the bigger picture, never allowing me to lose hope, for giving me and making me ‘Adithya Varma’, leaving no stone unturned, for always having my back and for teaching me everything you have and continue to. None of this would have been possible without you. Someone asked me where your name was in the teaser after he knew how much of yourself you gave for this film everyday... I said it’s right behind mine and everything I do. Belated happy Father’s Day Appa. I hope I do you proud.
A post shared by த்ருவ் (@dhruv.vikram) on
As he finally got done with the majority of the responsibilities for the film, Vikram has now started concentrating on both of his upcoming films in Kadaram Kondaan and Chiyaan 58. While the former is all set and ready for a worldwide release soon, the latter is just in its budding stage and is said to be Vikram’s most expensive project in his career. Ajay Gnanamuthu, who made Imaikkaa Nodigal, has written and is directing this film which is touted to be a sci-fi thriller with loads of action.Read More