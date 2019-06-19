Siddarthsrinivas June 19 2019, 12.24 pm June 19 2019, 12.24 pm

Braving all the negativity that surrounded the film at first because of the makers not being convinced with director Bala’s version, the team of the Arjun Reddy remake Adithya Varma was reassembled with a completely new cast and crew, but for Dhruv Vikram who plays the lead. The new team pulled up their socks and completed the project within a span of just three months, and things have bared fruit quite nicely, as the recently released teaser has been well-received from all sides.

Adithya Varma is now getting ready for a worldwide release by the end of July. And, the one man, who has been very active in the entire process is none other than Chiyaan Vikram, who has overseen the project on the whole. According to sources, Vikram has been instrumental in putting together the team for the new film, right from director Gireesaaya and the technical crew.

Paying heed to his dad’s devotion towards the project, Dhruv Vikram came out with an emotional post on his Instagram account on Tuesday evening. His post revealed that Vikram was the one who kept the vision alive and helped him become ‘Adithya Varma’. This was indeed a belated post for Father’s Day, but it still proves the amazing relationship that the established star and the scion share.