Dhruv Vikram's Adithya Varma races to the finish line; Chiyaan Vikram is highly involved too

Lmk May 06 2019, 2.52 pm May 06 2019, 2.52 pm

Dhruv Vikram had a much-hyped debut film launch with Varma directed by Bala. It was the official remake of Arjun Reddy and the film was completed quickly; debutante Megha Chowdhury was picked as the heroine. A pre-release press meet was also held to introduce Dhruv and the film to the media in Chennai. But in a complete shocker to all, it was announced that there was a fallout between director Bala and producer E4 Entertainment and that Varma was totally being scrapped.

It was also said that the remake will again be started from scratch with a different team backing Dhruv Vikram this time. E4 Entertainment has continued as the producers and the Arjun Reddy remake is now titled Adithya Varma. Radhan is continuing as the composer while ace cinematographer Ravi K Chandran is handling the camera. The shoot of Adithya Varma is nearing the finish line and the team will be wrapping it all by mid-May. They have less than 10 days shoot left, and they plan to visit Dehradun for this final leg of shooting. The team has already shot in and around Chennai and also in Mumbai and abroad in Portugal.

We also hear that Chiyaan Vikram is showing great involvement in the shoots and progress of Adithya Varma. He is particular that Dhruv scores high on the performance front and pulls off his dialogues and body language convincingly. Vikram was also spotted in one of the on-location pictures of the team from Portugal. We hear that he is making it a point to attend the shoots, whenever Dhruv is involved. He doesn’t want to see anything go wrong the second time around, naturally!

Adithya Varma is being directed by Gireesaaya (who had worked as an associate in Arjun Reddy), and he is making sure that the soul and impact of the original are not lost in translation.