  3. Regional
Dhruv Vikram's Adithya Varma races to the finish line; Chiyaan Vikram is highly involved too

Regional

Dhruv Vikram's Adithya Varma races to the finish line; Chiyaan Vikram is highly involved too

It was announced that there was a fallout between director Bala and producer E4 Entertainment and that Varma was totally being scrapped.

back
Aditya varmaArjun ReddyBalaChennaiChiyaan VikramE4 EntertainmentEntertainmentMegha ChowdhuryRadhantamil
nextAfter Pariyerum Perumal, Anandhi signs one more important role

within