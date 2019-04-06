Dhruv Vikram's Adithya Varma team to fly to Portugal for their next schedule; film's release postponed!

In Com Staff April 06 2019, 6.24 pm April 06 2019, 6.24 pm

Dhruv Vikram, son of Chiyaan Vikram’s debut in the film industry was Varma directed by Bala. When the film was about to release, there developed some kind of difference of opinion between the producer and the director when the former asked the latter to change a few scenes. Bala did not agree and the finished product was dropped just like a hot cake. It was said to be the first ever such incident not just in Tamil cinema but even in the entire Indian film industry that a film that was about to release was shelved at the last minute.

After announcing the dropping of the film, the producer also came out and said that within a short time, they would announce the fresh cast and crew details. An official statement came in later that gave the details as Gireesaya who worked with Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Vaanga would be helming the new version titled as Adithya Varma. Dhruv Vikram will be the hero and Banita Sandhu will reprise Shalini Pandey’s role along with Priya Anand and Anbu Thaasan as the main supporting cast. Ravi K Chandran will be behind the camera and Radhan will be the music composer.

While all these were the developments with Adithya Varma, there were also recent talks that the film is dropped as there was nothing happening. However, producer Mukesh Mehta in his official twitter handle had quashed all such negative talks and stated that the shooting is going on in full throttle and that the unit is leaving on the 9th April for Portugal to film a song sequence. However, there is also a small change with regard to the film’s release. Earlier, Adithya Varma was announced to be released in the month