In Com Staff April 10 2019, 4.42 pm April 10 2019, 4.42 pm

Arjun Reddy became an unprecedented hit in Tollywood and zoomed Vijay Deverakonda into the spotlight. This movie, produced by Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures and directed by Sandeep Vanga, was an intense romantic drama that was well received by the Telugu audiences. Following this movie's success, the movie was decided to be remade in a number of other languages. The Hindi version was titled Kabir Singh and is being directed by Sandeep Vanga himself, with Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead. The Tamil version, titled Varmaa, was directed by Bala and starred Dhruv Vikram in the lead. However, when the makers - E4 Entertainment were not happy with the new project, the whole movie was scrapped and a fresh venture with an entirely new cast & crew, except for Dhruv Vikram was announced. This new movie titled Adithya Varma, has been progressing at a rapid pace and we have an exciting new update about it.

Adithya Varma was shot in many places across Chennai and the team is now headed to Portugal to can some important montage sequences for a song in the movie. Talking about the shooting schedule, a unit insider says, "Recently, our unit finished filming the climax portions in a famous park in Chennai and the core team has now flown to Portugal for filming some important scenes. After they return, we will be travelling to Pune, to film some college sequences there!" Originally, Adithya Varma was being planned to be released in June. Though the shoot is progressing rapidly, the team is not sure if they will be able to meet the June deadline.

Dhruv Vikram's Adithya Varma team zeroes in on Pune as the next shoot location!

The trailer of Kabir Singh was released recently and came in for mixed response. Adithya Varma has Ravi K Chandran's cinematography and Radhan's music. Banita Sandhu is debuting in Tamil as this movie's heroine and Priya Anand is playing the second lead, while Anbu Thasan of Kolamaavu Kokila fame plays Dhruv's friend. Sandeep Vanga's associate Gireesaya is helming Adithya Varma, produced by Mukesh Mehta's E4 Entertainment! Stay tuned for further updates!