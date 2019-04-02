image
  3. Regional
Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru director Karthick Naren debuts in front of the camera with Caarthick Raju's Kannadi

Regional

Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru director Karthick Naren debuts in front of the camera with Caarthick Raju's Kannadi

Slated to be a psycho thriller, Kannadi stars Sundeep Kishan as the hero and Anya Singh as the heroine.

back
Caarthick RajuDhuruvangal PathinaaruKannadiKarthick Naren
nextDirector Shankar feels bad about not using the voice of the late director Mahendran for Akshay Kumar in 2.0

within