Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru director Karthick Naren debuts in front of the camera with Caarthick Raju's Kannadi

In Com Staff April 02 2019, 7.24 pm April 02 2019, 7.24 pm

Director Caarthick Raju’s first film was Thirudan Police featuring Attakathi Dinesh and Balasaravanan. The film received decent feedback and the young director moved on to his second venture, a bilingual in Tamil and Telugu. The announcement about the film came last year. It is titled as Kannadi in Tamil and Ninnu Veedani Needanu in Telugu. Slated to be a psycho thriller, the film stars Sundeep Kishan as the hero and Anya Singh as the heroine. Poornima Bhagyaraj, Anand Raj, Murali Sharma and Karunakaran play the supporting cast.

Our sources now tell us about an interesting addition to the cast list. Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru fame Karthick Naren has played a crucial role in both the versions of the film. “Caarthick Raju had approached Karthick Naren for an important role in the film and the director immediately agreed and finished shooting his portion”. It has to be recalled that Karthick Naren’s second film as a director, Naragasooran, has caught itself in financial tangle because of director Gautham Menon and hence has not been released till now. He also began his third, Naadaga Medai which again has no updates after the first look release. We also updated recently that Naren will be directing his fourth for Lyca Productions featuring Arun Vijay.

Now this bilingual features Sundeep Kishan as the hero who is also doubling up as a producer debuting in this role for his banner Venkatadhri Talkies along with Vista Dream Merchants in Telugu. The film is co-produced by V Studios and Saravana Bhava films in Tamil. S Thaman composes music for this thriller whose cinematography has been handled by P K Varma. Editing is done by K L Praveen.