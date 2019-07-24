In Com Staff July 24 2019, 9.18 pm July 24 2019, 9.18 pm

After a gap of nearly one and a half years, Chiyaan Vikram returned to the big screens with a bang in last week's release - Kadaram Kondan. This action thriller, directed by Rajesh M Selva, was bankrolled by Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International banner. The movie opened to mixed responses but the verdict on Vikram's performance was unanimously positive. Following the movie's release, Vikram has been spotted promoting the movie in different places. The dubbed version of Kadaram Kondan is releasing in various languages and it is well known that Vikram has a very good fan-base in Kerala too. Recently, Vikram had given an interview to a media house in Kerala and there was a hidden nugget of information in it!

Amidst answering the regular questions about Kadaram Kondan and other things, Vikram was posed a question about when he would be working with director Shankar. While replying to this, Vikram mentioned that a project with director Shankar is on the cards and might happen anytime in the next two or three years. While elaborating on this, Chiyaan added that following Shankar had completed a film with Superstar Rajinikanth and that after completing a movie with Vijay, the director would come to him. Now, this sure does give off some strong hints as it is well known to K-town audiences that Thalapathy Vijay and Chiyaan Vikram share a warm friendship and this has been widely reinforced over the years!

Thalapathy Vijay and director Shankar have earlier worked together in Nanban, which turned out to become a blockbuster at the Box Office. Following the release of Kadaram Kondan, Vikram has an amazing lineup of movies in the offing. His next will be with director Ajay Gnanamuthu, who has earlier delivered two massive hits in Demonte Colony & Imaikkaa Nodigal. Following this, Chiyaan has two huge period movies - Mahavir Karna and Ponniyin Selvan with director Mani Ratnam.