Ratchasi, directed by newbie Gowtham and produced by SR Prabhu and SR Prabhakar for Dream Warrior, is to hit the screens on the 5th of July. The film features Jyothika in the lead role as an upright teacher Geetha Rani in a government school in a village. The trailer of the film was out a few days ago and many felt that the actress is taking on the role of a female Samuthirakani in terms of mouthing non-stop advises. They also felt that the trailer reminded a lot of the film Sattai, which again delved about the flaws in the education system.
While addressing the media in a press meet in connection with the promotion of the film, Jyothika responded to these accusations in her own way. She said, “I am not in Twitter but through my husband’s account I saw that many of the netizens had felt that the film is a lot like Sattai and that I am the lady version of Samuthirakani. To them, I would like to say, what is wrong if more than one film deals with the same topic. Since this topic is very essential to our society, it is alright if many films come out centering around this issue”. She further cemented her argument by saying, “In Tamil, we have many big budgeted films where a hero romances three heroines with the same plotlines. But no one seems to say anything on those films”.
This statement of Jyothika seems to have caught some of the Twitterati into a debate. Few fans of actor Vijay felt that Jyothika taunted Vijay for his film Mersal where he had three heroines for romance. Incidentally, Jyothika was supposed to do Nithya Menen's role in the film, but she backed out at the last minute citing creative differences as the reason. This has resulted in a war of words when people pointed out that the actress in her first innings had been a part of many such big-budgeted commercial films.