In Com Staff June 26 2019, 5.31 pm June 26 2019, 5.31 pm

Ratchasi, directed by newbie Gowtham and produced by SR Prabhu and SR Prabhakar for Dream Warrior, is to hit the screens on the 5th of July. The film features Jyothika in the lead role as an upright teacher Geetha Rani in a government school in a village. The trailer of the film was out a few days ago and many felt that the actress is taking on the role of a female Samuthirakani in terms of mouthing non-stop advises. They also felt that the trailer reminded a lot of the film Sattai, which again delved about the flaws in the education system.

While addressing the media in a press meet in connection with the promotion of the film, Jyothika responded to these accusations in her own way. She said, “I am not in Twitter but through my husband’s account I saw that many of the netizens had felt that the film is a lot like Sattai and that I am the lady version of Samuthirakani. To them, I would like to say, what is wrong if more than one film deals with the same topic. Since this topic is very essential to our society, it is alright if many films come out centering around this issue”. She further cemented her argument by saying, “In Tamil, we have many big budgeted films where a hero romances three heroines with the same plotlines. But no one seems to say anything on those films”.