Did Sarkar’s release delay Suriya’s NGK? Producer SR Prabhu has answers!

Suriya’s NGK is one of the films which has been in the making for a very long time. The project went on floors in 2017 and was supposed to be a Diwali 2018 release at first, but a lot of issues pushed it further beyond the planned date, with the film ultimately set to hit the screens on May 31. While many reasons were quoted for the delay, a section of the media had reported that the screenplay of NGK had some similarities with Thalapathy Vijay’s Sarkar, with some alterations required to avoid the deja-vu effect for the audiences. At the audio and trailer launch of the film which took place on Monday evening, the film’s producer SR Prabhu came out saying that he was answerable for the film’s delays, giving out an explanation.

“When we announced the film and were about to finalize the final draft of the script, another film with the same plot released. Because of this, Selvaraghavan took some extra time to rewrite some parts and prepare a new script,” he said. Apart from Sarkar, Vijay Deverakonda’s NOTA is another alternative option to the film which Prabhu has referred here. The producer also added that the strike from the producer’s council was another reason why NGK’s progress was pushed, apart from the fact that Suriya and Selvaraghavan had fallen ill at some instances.

NGK is now ready for its worldwide release, with a little bit of the dubbing and post-production works left in the balance. The team had a positive aura amongst themselves at the launch event and will be hoping that it translates onscreen into a blockbuster film.