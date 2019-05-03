Did Trisha faint on the sets of Raangi? Read on to get more details

In Com Staff May 03 2019, 11.44 pm May 03 2019, 11.44 pm

Earlier, we reported about Trisha’s upcoming film Paramapadha Vilayaatu trailer being revealed on Saturday for her birthday, May 4. The actor who will do the honours of revealing the trailer will be none other than Vijay Sethupathi who was her co-star in the Premkumar directorial 96. Paramapadha Vilayaattu is said to be a political thriller which will be the actress 60th film in her career. However, Trisha who will be celebrating her birthday was in the cross hairs on Friday owing to health reasons.

The slim beauty who is working for the film titled Raangi is reported to have fainted at the sets. However, when we contacted our sources, they negated this and said, “No such incident has happened and Trisha is totally fine”. Raangi is directed by Saravanan of Engeyum Eppodhum fame. The film is produced by Lyca and is touted to be a female-centric entertainer. The first schedule of the film is over and the second one will begin after the VTV actress gets back from her vacation as she has always made it a practice to celebrate her birthday overseas. Raangi has music by C Sathya, cinematography by KA Shakthivel and editing by Subarak.

Besides Raangi and Paramapadha Vilayaatu, the actress has Garjanai and Sathuranga Vettai 2 which are waiting to hit the screens. 2018 has been a good year for the actress as 96 brought her huge fame. In Rajinikanth’s Petta which released in January, Trisha did a cameo. All her fans are waiting to catch a glimpse of the actress in Paramapadha Vilayaatu trailer which will be out tomorrow.