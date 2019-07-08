In Com Staff July 08 2019, 5.53 pm July 08 2019, 5.53 pm

Dhanusu Rasi Neyargalae is an upcoming film by actor Sanjay Bharathi, who is making his debut as a director with this project. Gokulam Gopalan is funding this venture, which has Harish Kalyan as the hero. Rhea Chakraborty was announced to be the heroine in this film and now it looks like she has been replaced by Digangana Suryavanshi, who was seen in the Telugu film Hippi. Looks like date issues for Rhea led the unit to replace her with Digangana. The film went on floors recently, with a small pooja to mark the beginning of the venture.

Our sources close to the development of the film tell us, “The unit began the shooting with hero Harish and the rest of the cast a few months ago. Both the female leads Rhea and Reba Monica John were supposed to join the team in June. But there was a problem in getting continuous dates of Rhea's as she was also busy with her Hindi film commitments. Then finally they talked it out and parted ways amicably.” Evidently, they were looking for a suitable replacement for Rhea and that’s when someone suggested Digangana Suryavanshi’s name. Director Sanjay Bharathi also talked to her and she agreed to play the lead.