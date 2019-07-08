Dhanusu Rasi Neyargalae is an upcoming film by actor Sanjay Bharathi, who is making his debut as a director with this project. Gokulam Gopalan is funding this venture, which has Harish Kalyan as the hero. Rhea Chakraborty was announced to be the heroine in this film and now it looks like she has been replaced by Digangana Suryavanshi, who was seen in the Telugu film Hippi. Looks like date issues for Rhea led the unit to replace her with Digangana. The film went on floors recently, with a small pooja to mark the beginning of the venture.
Our sources close to the development of the film tell us, “The unit began the shooting with hero Harish and the rest of the cast a few months ago. Both the female leads Rhea and Reba Monica John were supposed to join the team in June. But there was a problem in getting continuous dates of Rhea's as she was also busy with her Hindi film commitments. Then finally they talked it out and parted ways amicably.” Evidently, they were looking for a suitable replacement for Rhea and that’s when someone suggested Digangana Suryavanshi’s name. Director Sanjay Bharathi also talked to her and she agreed to play the lead.
For Digangana Suryavanshi
, Dhanusu Rasi Neyargalae will mark her debut into the Tamil industry. Seemingly after seeing Hippi, Sanjay approached Digangana with a narration over the phone and the actress liked her character which made her say yes to the project. She starts shooting for the film from this week, in Chennai. In addition to Harish Kalyan and Digangana, Dhanusu Rasi Neyargalae will have Reba Monica John, Munishkanth, Daniel Anne Pope and others. P K Varma is handling the cinematography and Gubendran is in charge of editing for this movie. The film pitted as a comedy entertainer, is expected to hit the screens by the end of 2019.