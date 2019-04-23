Diganth to make a racing comeback with Vijay Deverakonda's Hero!

In Com Staff April 23 2019, 1.31 pm April 23 2019, 1.31 pm

Fans went crazy when they got to know that two big stars, Vijay Deverakonda and Sivakarthikeyan, would be fighting it out for the same title for their upcoming respective films. The Arjun Reddy fame actor is surely having an amazing run at the box office with his latest releases doing great. His upcoming film Dear Comrade, which is going to release in all four South Indian languages, is being highly anticipated. Now, coming to the latest update that we have about the actor’s next Hero is that, Diganth, who was last seen in the remake of the Kannada hit Mungaru Male, will be seen alongside Vijay in this project!

Talking about it our sources revealed, “Diganth will be seen as a crucial supporting character in Vijay’s Hero. Since the film revolves around bike racing and Diganth in real life has a huge passion for bike riding, the role is perfect for him.” Makers are although very tight-lipped about his role in the film but it sure will be exciting to see the actor make a comeback! The film, bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, has Shalini Pandey and Malavika Mohanan as female leads.

View this post on Instagram I spent time behind bars #sunsetride A post shared by diganthmanchale (@diganthmanchale) on Apr 8, 2019 at 8:29am PDT

The film is all set to go on floors in May and reports claim that the shooting will start with the race track shoot in Delhi sometime in the middle of the month. Diganth’s comeback will be a huge chance for him to impress his fans once again. Apart from Hero, the actor will soon start work on the Kannada film Huttuhabbada Subhashagalu and his next in Bollywood which has been titled Ram Yug.