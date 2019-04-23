image
Diganth to make a racing comeback with Vijay Deverakonda's Hero!

Diganth to make a racing comeback with Vijay Deverakonda's Hero!

Diganth, who was last seen in the remake of the Kannada hit Mungaru Male, will be seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda's in his next movie, Hero. According to the sources, Dignath who has a passion for bike racing is apt for the role in a movie which essays the very same topic.

