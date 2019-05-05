  3. Regional
Dil Diyan Gallan Review: A Modern Age Love Story That Lacks Emotional Engagement!

Regional

Dil Diyan Gallan Review: A modern love story lacking emotional engagement

Dil Diyan Gallan is the story of two odds who come across each other by chance and fall in love. After they part ways they realize that the feelings they hold are deep enough for them to stay together for life.

back
dil diyan gallanPunjabi movieTrending In PunjabUday Pratap singhWamiqa Gabbi
nextSanthanam and Yogi Babu join hands for a new film; here is the title

within